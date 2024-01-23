Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three teenagers from South Tyneside are celebrating starting apprenticeships at the Dogger Bank Wind Farm, as the North Sea project begins to deliver a new era of jobs to South Tyneside.

Logan Ebank, Bridie Gallagher and Jamie Edwards, all aged 18, have started two years of training at the wind farm's Tyne Dock headquarters.

Bridie and Logan have secured apprenticeships in electrical engineering while Jamie will be specialising in wind operations, maintenance and logistics.

It marks the first time that apprenticeship training for future wind farm technicians has started in South Tyneside and represents a significant contribution to skills training for the offshore wind industry.

Jamie Edwards, Bridie Gallagher and Logan Ebanks have all secured apprenticeships with the Dogger Bank Wind Farm.

Bridie, a former St Wilfrid's School pupil, is hoping that she can inspire more women to take up apprenticeships in a sector that is traditionally male-dominated.

She commented: “It’s still a bit uncommon for women to be in engineering - I’m one of two women out of 15 or 20 in my classes - but my dad’s an electrician so I picked up an interest from an early age.

“There might not be many women involved in offshore wind at the moment but I think the numbers are growing and I’ve found it a very welcoming and supportive environment so I would definitely encourage other women to get involved if they can.”

All three with gain a professional qualification after two years of training.

Logan, who is also a former St Wilfrid’s RC pupil from Whiteleas, has explained his reasoning behind applying for the role with Dogger Bank.

He said: “I saw an advert and applied straightaway - it was all a bit overwhelming at first, but everyone has been great.

“It feels refreshing to be working in an industry and environment which is not harmful to the planet.

“There’s no doubt that wind is going to be a growth industry, so it’s a job for the future.”

Jamie, a former Whitburn Church of England Academy pupil, already had offshore experience having travelled the world in bulk container ships and now finds himself a lot closer to home.

He added: "“It’s just around the corner, and it’s exactly the sector I wanted to be involved in.

A Dogger Bank turbine in the North Sea.

“I loved offshore work but wanted to get involved in renewables.

“I’d been working with Catapult at the Port of Blyth and had heard loads of good stuff about Dogger Bank, so I went searching for it online and saw the apprenticeship opportunity.

“It was really good timing and everything has just fallen into place.”

Mark Halliday, operations director at Dogger Bank Wind Farm, has revealed how the jobs will benefit the the company going forward.

He said: “Apprenticeships will play a crucial role in our long-term success, and we are committed to providing early career development opportunities.

“Apprenticeships offer a mutually beneficial pathway for both us and the apprentices.