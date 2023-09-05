Tips to help dogs keep cool as temperatures begin to soar this month
These tips will help keep your dogs cool during the heatwave
After a fairly dull summer it seems the sun is coming out to play this month as temperatures are set to soar across the North East.
For some, the warm weather means making the most of beer gardens or heading to the beach.
But for others, including our pets the heat is not always so enjoyable.
To help ease anxious pet owners, Dr Kirsten Ronngren, Veterinarian at award-winning pet health insurance brand ManyPets recommends the following advice:
Keep them hydrated
Whilst it may sound obvious, it’s incredibly important to make sure that your pets stay hydrated when temperatures rise.
Ice
As long as your dog isn’t showing signs of overheating or heatstroke, cold water and treats can be just fine as a method of prevention. To help keep them cool, you can drop a few ice cubes into your dog’s water bowl.
Head out early
When temperatures soar at peak heat times of the day, it’s a good idea to avoid taking your pets out. When going out on walks, aim to do this at either the beginning and end of the day when it’s a little cooler. When temperatures pick up, try and keep pets indoors for the majority of the time, in a place with plenty of shade and ventilation.
Invest in a cooling mat
It can be helpful to have some cooling products to hand, to help prevent overheating. A shallow paddling pool filled with cool water is a great option for keeping them cool when outside - although as above if your dog shows signs of overheating, very cold water should be avoided. Alternatively, you can purchase a pet cooling mat, which is specially designed to lower body temperature and provide relief on scorching summer days.
Don’t forget the SPF
Just like in humans, sun exposure can cause skin problems in pets. Applying a pet-friendly suncream can help to prevent these issues, keeping pets safe from harmful rays; the most common burn areas for dogs are around the face/ears and the tummy.
However, be careful that you don’t apply your own SPF to your pooch!
Get grooming ️
Dogs don’t sweat through their skin like humans do, and instead they pant to get rid of excess heat! It’s a common misconception that shaving a dog's hair helps keep them cool. It might sound surprising, but shaving can have the opposite effect and make it HARDER for dogs to cool themselves naturally while also putting them at higher risk of sunburn.
When the temperature rises, your dog will naturally moult, and their coat will thin out. A little trim to reduce excess hair is fine, but regular brushing and bathing is usually all you need.