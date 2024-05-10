Tivoli the latest sponsor to be revealed for the Best of South Tyneside Awards

Darren Mulligan with some of the team at Tivoli's new Boldon depot.

The Best of South Tyneside Awards takes place next month - and the deadline for nominations is fast approaching.

The Shields Gazette’s Best of South Tyneside Awards is just around the corner - and we’ve got another sponsor to announce.

Tivoli Group Ltd is a proud sponsor of the 2024 Best of South Tyneside Awards, which recognise individuals, groups and businesses across the borough who have made a positive difference in their communities.

Tivoli, a leading UK grounds maintenance provider whose teams deliver general grass cutting and sports pitch maintenance across South Tyneside, as well as a high-level service of grounds maintenance within the borough’s crematorium, cemeteries and church grounds in partnership with South Tyneside Council, is sponsoring the Best of South Tyneside Award’s ​Sporting Achievement of the Year category.

Darren Mulligan, Regional Director at Tivoli, said: “The Best of South Tyneside Awards honour the hard work individuals, groups and businesses put in to make the borough a better place for everyone, and the annual awards celebrate inspirational people who are determined to support their communities each year. We are proud to play a part in celebrating them.”

Tivoli recently announced the expansion of its partnership with South Tyneside Council, following a new grounds maintenance contract running until 2028. Tivoli’s teams are focussed on providing value for money, whilst trying to preserve and prioritise the grounds maintenance across the borough and adopt good practice in terms of environmental sustainability. This includes promoting local skills and employment; supporting the growth of local businesses; working closely with the community; protecting and improving our environment; and promoting social innovation, with a key requirement of openness and transparency whilst working towards agreed goals in these areas.

To support the contract expansion, Tivoli has invested in a new 9,062 sq ft hub at Boldon Business Park as the company’s North East arm continues to bloom. Home to 50 employees, the facility will be utilised as an operational depot for the group’s local grounds maintenance teams.

Darren Mulligan said: “The new depot at Boldon is in a convenient location and will support our current and any new contract service delivery in the area. We are proud that our teams based at the depot all live locally, and we are keen to continue to employ locally for our seasonal staff too. That’s another reason why we wanted to support The Best of South Tyneside Awards, as championing the local community is something we’re very passionate about.”

How to nominate for the Best of South Tyneside Awards

To nominate simply visit https://www.nationalworldevents.com/bost-2024/

The closing date is Monday, May 13.