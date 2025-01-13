Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The top staycation destinations are York, Edinburgh, and Bath, according to Brits.

A poll, of 2,000 adults, revealed where people most want to go for a 48-hour getaway in 2025, with Oxford, Isle of Skye, and Brighton also proving popular.

Other destinations ranked highly were Windermere, Whitby, and Bournemouth.

The top 30 UK staycation destinations for 2025 have been revealed | Pexels

It also emerged individuals go on an average of three overnight stays in the UK annually, with those polled already having an average of two breaks booked for this year.

Half (52 per cent) get a ‘holiday feeling’ even on a short trip on home soil, with 38 per cent claiming holidays and experiences are better than physical gifts.

And while a romantic partner is the first choice of person to go away with (63 per cent), others enjoy trips with their children (28 per cent) and friends (20 per cent).

With birthday celebrations (43 per cent), and anniversaries (31 per cent) popular occasions to go away for.

James Shaw, managing director at Sykes Holiday Cottages, which commissioned the research, said: “There are so many places to escape in the UK which don’t have to include long distance travel and weeks of planning and packing.

“As little as 48 hours away from everyday routine, work and school commitments and chores can be the refresh people need.

"Whether it’s food, adventure or views people are seeking from a holiday, the UK has it all.”

York took the number one spot in this year's list | John Nail

The research also found 23 per cent of adults find it easier to switch off during a shorter trip within the UK than abroad, due to needing less travel time (60 per cent), and being flexible (48 per cent).

While reasons for booking short breaks on home soil include relaxation (58 per cent), escaping the routine of daily life (44 per cent), and to sightsee (42 per cent).

With popular activities on such trips including dining at local restaurants (49 per cent), exploring nearby villages and towns (48 per cent), and shopping (43 per cent).

Others like visiting historical sites (45 per cent), beaches (45 per cent), and markets (39 per cent).

According to those polled, via OnePoll, the ideal UK break should last four nights.

Tahir Mehmood, 47, his wife, Deepika Benjamin, 41, and their three-year-old son, Isaac, aim to take one staycation every month - for some quality family time.

Over the last year alone, the family has travelled to towns and cities including Bournemouth, Hastings, and Weymouth.

Tahir Mehmood, serial staycationer, at one of the 13 destinations he's been to in the past 12 months, Camber Sands | James McCauley/PinPep/SWNS

But their top trip was Blackpool - Tahir’s favourite childhood beach destination - where they visited the amusements, rode The Big One rollercoaster, and ate chips on the sea front.

Tahir says the breaks are "good for family wellbeing", as he didn't get to go on many holidays as a child, he loves to make memories with his brood at every opportunity.

He said: "As a country, we’re blessed with so much to see and do, even on short breaks – whether its beaches, countryside locations or quintessentially British towns and villages.

“There's so much to do on your doorstep so you don't always need to go abroad.

"And there's something about sea swimming and eating chips on the beach that you just can’t beat."

Sykes Holiday Cottages is launching a competition offering the chance to become a UK Short Break Tester - enjoying a selection of trips for free in 2025.

Staycation enthusiasts can apply by submitting a 200-word letter via the website detailing why they deserve the role, with applications open until February 17, 2025.

James Shaw added: "Our UK Break Tester role is an unmissable opportunity for a staycation enthusiast to explore the very best of the UK.

“One lucky winner will go on an incredible journey to some of the most desirable destinations for weekend breaks to experience and share what makes these locations so special.

“It’s the perfect way to showcase how magical and fulfilling UK breaks can be - whether it’s for relaxation, sightseeing, or celebrating life’s special moments.”

Top 30 places Brits want to got for a short break in 2025

York Edinburgh Bath Oxford Isle of Skye Brighton Windermere Whitby Cambridge Bournemouth Chester Bristol Stratford-upon-Avon Newquay Harrogate Torquay Bourton-on-the-Water Windsor Llandudno Anglesey Plymouth Durham Lincoln Padstow Winchester St Andrews Canterbury Dartmoor Cromer Falmouth