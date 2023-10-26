Top 8 Catherine Cookson books according to Goodreads reviews

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Tyneside author Catherine Cookson is one of the most successful British authors of all time and is widely celebrated in her hometown of South Shields.

Cookson published almost 100 books, most of which were inspired by her upbringing in the North East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many of her books were also adapted into award winning film, television, radio and theatre productions, starring actors who have since gone on to enjoy successful careers themselves.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the nights grow colder, some of us will be searching for a book to keep us occupied on the Autumn nights, and why not delve into a Catherine Cookson classic?

To help you pick the right book, we have put together a list of the top eight books written by Catherine Cookson, according to Goodreads reviews.

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

The Silent Lady

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Published posthumously in 2001, The Silent Lady is regarded as one of the best novels to come from Cookson, and has a Goodreads rating of 4.23 stars.

The plot focuses on a woman known as The Silent Lady, who has emerged from obscurity to unravel a mystery.

Feathers in The Fire

Set at the end of the nineteenth century, Feathers in the Fire, which was published in 1971, tells the story of a deteriorating farm in Northumberland. The novel has a rating of 4.19 stars on Goodreads.

The Dwelling Place

The Dwelling Place is a story set in the 1830’s and focuses on a 15-year-old girl raising her nine siblings alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The novel was published in 1971, and has a Goodreads rating of 4.17 stars.

A Dinner of Herbs

A Dinner of Herbs is another Cookson novel that was adapted, this time into a television series in 2003, despite being originally published in 1985.

The story focuses on three people, and how they navigate through grief, love and hatred. It has a Goodreads rating of 4.17 stars.

The Rag Nymph

The Rag Nymph was a later novel from Cookson, published in 1991. The story focuses on an orphan and her struggles into adulthood.

The Rag Nymph has a Goodreads rating of 4.12 stars.

The Black Velvet Gown

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Set in Durham, The Black Velvet Gown revolves around a mother and daughter relationship, and how they overcome prejudice.

Published in 1984, The Black Velvet Gown is regarded as one of Cookson’s greatest achievements, with a made for television film being adapted from the novel. It has a Goodreads rating of 4.12 stars.

Tilly Trotter

The first novel in the Tilly Trotter series which was published in 1980,which focuses on a beautiful girl from County Durham who takes on ‘man’s work’ to support her grandparents.

Tilly Trotter has a Goodreads rating of 4.11 stars.

Catherine Cookson

Colour Blind

Colour Blind, which was published in 1966 and made into a mini series in 1998, is regarded as one of Cookson’s hardest hitting books.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad