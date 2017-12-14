Top award for South Tyneside travel agent

South Tyneside independent travel expert Lorna Hardy has picked up the prestigious award.

Lorna - who is based in South Shields - was named ‘Member of the Year’ by The Travel Network Group.

Lorna Hardy

The award for the Group’s Independent Travel Expert brand was presented to Lorna at The group’s ‘The Power of You’ conference in Monaco.

Lorna, who has been in the travel business for 18 years and set up her travel business from home after joining Independent Travel

Experts four years ago, specialises in offering her customers a personal service, summer and winter packages, escorted tours, ski and adventure holidays, cruises, luxury holidays and round the world itineraries.

ary Lewis, Chief Executive of The Travel Network Group said: “This award goes to the Lorna in recognition of her work in 2017. She operates a highly entrepreneurial business and is recognised by her customers as offering the highest levels of customer service.

“We have over 100 Homeworkers who work as part of our independent travel experts team and to be recognised as the top member is an amazing achievement.”

Lorna said: “I am thrilled to be presented with this award. It’s a real honour for me and a great reflection of all the hard work I’ve put in over the last 12 months.

“To collect this award and be recognised in front of hundreds of the UK’s highest profile travel professionals was fantastic.”

Lorna also won the business development manager of the year award at the company’s annual business update in Birmingham last week.

An additional part of Lorna’s role is as a business development manager for the North of England, Scotland and Ireland.

In this role she is responsible for coaching other Travel Homeworkers to develop their skills.