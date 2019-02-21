Top education award for South Shields pupil

A teenager from South South Shields has received national recognition for academic success and community work

Stephanie Taylor, 16, who studies at St Wilfrid’s R.C. College, South Shields, is the seventh winner of the annual Lord Glenamara prize, which recognises gifted students who are also making a difference in their communities.

The English, Spanish and Psychology A-level student is a graduate of the National Citizen Service, a member of South Tyneside Young People’s Parliament, and a school council ambassador at St Wilfrid’s.

She said: “It’s a huge honour to receive this prestigious award. I will be eternally grateful for my teachers, who saw potential in me and guided me to succeed, as well as to the judges for ultimately choosing me as the winner.

Education Secretary Damian Hinds said: “Stephanie’s commitment to helping other people is an inspiration.”