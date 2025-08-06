Easyjet announced 11 new routes from the North East earlier this month and this caused our readers to suggest the places they woudl love to head to from the region’s largest airport.
Newcastle Airport has lots of destinations across the UK, Europe and beyond, but these are some of the places you would love to see added to the list according to our facebook comments.
1. Athens
One of the most popular comments came from Sarah Clough, who would love to see weekly flights to the Greek capital. | Milos Bicanski/Getty Images
2. Murcia
The Spanish city is anther popular destination many would love to see. Suggesttions came from Helen Fothergill and Daphne Ebdon among others. Photo: Vladislav Zolotov
3. Isle Of Man
The island in the Irish Sea was another popular option. | Matt Cardy/Getty Images
4. London
Sandra Morrison suggested a flight to Gatwick while Gloria Earley added she would like to fly into Stansted. Flights are already on offer to Heathrow. Photo: Submitted
