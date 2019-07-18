The speed cameras are being put in place as workers are in the process of making major improvements to the junctions to reduce traffic in the area. They have already been spotted by drivers in the area.

A spokesperson for North East Highways England said: “The safety cameras are in the process of being installed and are likely to be active by the end of July. The cameras are there for everyone’s safety, and we ask that drivers take care when travelling through roadworks.”

Speed cameras are being installed on the A19

When will the speed cameras be turned on?

The cameras are currently being installed and they are estimated to be turned on by the end of July.

How long will they be there for?

The length of time has not been confirmed, but the overall scheme is expected to take two-and-a-half years to complete.

While work is going on two lanes will remain open in both directions on weekdays and where possible, one lane will remain open in both directions overnight, the Highways Agency has said.

What work is being done?

The A19 is planned to be raised on a flyover and new slip roads will be built to connect it to the A184 via the Testo's roundabout. This means traffic on the A19 would not have to use the roundabout and access between Testo's roundabout and Downhill Lane junction would be through use of the link roads.

Why is the work being done?

The A19 Testo's and Downhill Lane junctions suffer from congestion, especially during the peak times, which can cause delays for drivers. Development of the International Advanced Manufacturing Park that is being promoted by South Tyneside and Sunderland Councils will cause an increase in traffic at the area. That is the reason why major improvements are being made to ensure that the junctions are able to cope.