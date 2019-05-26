A19 closed in both directions as air ambulance called to serious road accident

The A19 is closed in both directions in North Tyneside after a serious road accident.

The incident happened at around 10am, and police have closed the road between the A186 Holystone and A1058 Silverlink junctions.

Police and the fire service are at the scene, and the Great North Air Ambulance is in attendance.

Diversions have been put in place, with northbound traffic advised to follow signs with a solid triangle, and southbound the hollow diamond ones

