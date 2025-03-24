A19 closed in both directions following a multi-vehicle collision near Sunderland

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 24th Mar 2025, 12:49 BST
Updated 24th Mar 2025, 14:10 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The A19 is closed in both directions in Sunderland and emergency service are currently on the scene.

The A1290 junction close to where the collision has taken place.placeholder image
The A1290 junction close to where the collision has taken place.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Just after 11.30am this morning (Monday), we received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A19 Northbound, near to Nissan Works.

“Emergency services are currently on scene.

“Both the northbound and the southbound carriageways of the A19 are currently closed. Road users are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.”

Ambulance crews are also at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 11.29am on Monday 24 March to reports of a road traffic incident on the A19 near Sunderland.

“We dispatched two ambulance crews, a specialist paramedic, a rapid response paramedic, a duty officer, two crews from our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), and requested support from our colleagues at the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS), police, and fire services. We currently remain on-scene.”

A social media post from National Highways North East said: “The A19 is closed between the A1231 Hylton turn off and the A1290 due to a multi vehicle collision. Emergency services are on scene.”

The road is expected to be closed for “several hours”.

Related topics:Sunderland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice