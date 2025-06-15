Metro trains and buses are set to very busy, warns Nexus, ahead of Sam Fender’s final concert at St James Park in Newcastle tonight (Sunday, June 15).

Haymarket, Monument, St James, and Central Station are the closest stations to St. James’ Park.

All stations are within walking distance to the football stadium next to St James Metro station.

Extra services will be running, but Metro trains towards the city centre will still be busier than usual and crowd control measures and queues will be in place, with attendees being told to leave extra time for their journey.

Walking routes from Newcastle city centre Metro stations to St. James’ Park:

From Haymarket: About a 7-minute walk. Leave the station onto Percy Street, follow the road until you reach the crossroads, turn right onto Gallowgate, the stadium is about 3 minutes’ walk from here, on your right.

From Monument: About a 7-minute walk. Walk up Blackett Street (you'll see old Eldon Square green/war memorial on your right), follow until you reach the crossroads, go straight over onto Gallowgate and you'll see the stadium on your right.

From Central Station: About a 13-minute walk (via leisure outlets). Leave the station onto Neville Street, cross onto Grainger Street, follow this path for about 3 minutes, turn left onto Newgate Street, after another 3 minutes turn left onto St Andrew's Street (walk under the Chinese Arch) and follow the path to Gallowgate, you'll see the stadium in front of you.

Or for a more direct route leave the station onto Neville Street, cross onto Grainger Street then turn first left onto Westgate Road, follow the road to the crossroads and turn right onto St James Boulevard, follow this path and you'll see the stadium on your left.

Travelling after the concert

There will be extra services running to help get you home.

If you're heading home after the concert, go straight to the station for your train. There will be crowd control measures at stations including queuing systems.

The last Metro train to South Hylton from Monument will be 11.02pm. There will be trains to Sunderland station leaving Monument at 11.16pm and 11.31pm.

Changes to station entrances at Haymarket and Monument

Haymarket : After 9.00pm use the station entrance from Northumberland Street, as the entrance on Percy Street will be exit only (no entry) and the entrance from St Mary's Place will be closed.

: After 9.00pm use the station entrance from Northumberland Street, as the entrance on Percy Street will be exit only (no entry) and the entrance from St Mary's Place will be closed. Monument: After 9.00pm use the station entrance from Grey Street, as the entrance on Blackett Street will be exit only (no entry) from 9.00pm.

For information on local bus services and Rail services click here: Bus services and Rail services. There will be no shuttle bus services running on the concert days.