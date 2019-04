Passengers are experiencing delays on the Metro this evening after a train was withdrawn.

Tyne and Wear Metro said there are gaps in the service of up to 20 minutes to trains running between the airport and South Hylton and those from North Shields to South Shields.

They said a train has been withdrawn from service at Pelaw due to an act of vandalism, which is causing the delays.

A spokesman for the service, said: "Please leave extra time for your journey if you're travelling in the area."