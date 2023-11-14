Select services are running across the North East.

Kim McGuinness and Blaydon MP Liz Twist with striking Go North East workers. Photo: Other 3rd Party.

Following a breakdown in talks earlier in November, Go North East bus drivers remain on strike across South Tyneside, Newcastle, Northumberland and the rest of the North East.

The strikes have left some community members unable to reach nearby shops, schools or work sites with the travel company now offering a number of so-called skeleton services to assist communities impacted by the lack of services.

In an update on the Go North East website, the company said: "Due to the ongoing industrial action, we are unfortunately unable to provide a normal service.

"We are running all school services, certain contracted services, and we are aiming to restore a skeleton service on as many routes as possible. These duties are being covered by office workers and managers with bus driving licences, as well as regular drivers who have opted to return to work to keep essential services moving.

"These services may be subject to delay due to reduced frequencies in operation - please be kind to our team who are providing them."

These services are expected to run between 9:30am to 2:30pm each day.

The full list of skeleton services is as follows.

Go North East skeleton services

All service timetables are available through the Go North East website.

Service 1: Gateshead to Metrocentre - every 30 minutes, view timetable here

Service 20: Sunderland to Durham - every 30 minutes, view timetable here

Service 21: Gateshead to Chester-le-Street - every 20 minutes, view timetable here

Service 29: Gateshead to Chester-le-Street - every 60 minutes, view timetable here

Service 60: Sunderland to Seaham - every 60 minutes, view timetable here

Service 65: Seaham to Hetton-le-Hole - every 60 minutes, view timetable here

Service 78: Stanley to Consett - every 60 minutes, view timetable here

Service 79: Barnwell to Hall Lane Estate - special timetable, view timetable here

Service 84 85: Concord to The Galleries - special timetable, view timetable here

Service R7: Blackhall Mill to Crawcrook - special timetable to replace service 10A, view timetable here

Service V5: The Dene to Crookhall - every 60 minutes, view timetable here

Service X5: Lanchester to Consett - every 60 minutes, view timetable here

Service X45: Consett to Newcastle - every 60 minutes, view timetable here

All school bus services (including services 18A, 28S and 85A) - normal service

680 Hexham to Bellingham - limited service operated by Howard Snaith under contract to Northumberland County Council, view timetable here

683 Hexham Town Service - limited service operated by Rural Link under contract to Northumberland County Council, view timetable here

684 Hexham to Heddon-on-the-Wall - limited service operated by Howard Snaith and Rural Link under contract to Northumberland County Council, view timetable here

687 Hexham to Newbrough - limited service operated by Howard Snaith and Go North East under contract to Northumberland County Council, view timetable here

688 Hexham to Allenheads - limited service operated by Howard Snaith under contract to Northumberland County Council, view timetable here

689 Hexham to Consett - limited service operated by Rural Link under contract to Northumberland County Council, view timetable here

