Everything we know about yesterday's A19 collision after road was closed for 11 hours
The A19 has reopened in both directions following yesterday’s serious collision which resulted in a person being taken to hospital.
Here’s everything we know so far.
- The collision took place at around 11.30am yesterday morning (March 24) and is believed to have involved an HGV and a car.
- The collision was reported to have taken place on the northbound carriageway between the A1231 Hylton interchange turn off and the A1290 Nissan turn off.
- The northbound carriageway was initially closed with both carriageways being closed shortly afterwards.
- The initial statement from Northumbria Police said: “Just after 11.30am this morning (Monday), we received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A19 Northbound, near to Nissan Works. Emergency services are currently on scene. “Both the northbound and the southbound carriageways of the A19 are currently closed. Road users are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.”
- At around 1.30pm the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) confirmed the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) was also in attendance.
- The extent of the closure was from the A184 Boldon turn off to the A1231 Hylton interchange turn off. North East Highways reported the road was closed in both directions for “police investigations”.
- At around 4.30pm, North East Highways reported that the southbound carriageway had reopened, but the Northbound carriageway remained closed.
- At 5pm the NEAS confirmed one person had been taken to hospital. A spokesperson said: “We received a call at 11.29am on Monday 24 March to reports of a road traffic incident on the A19 near Sunderland. “We dispatched two ambulance crews, a specialist paramedic, a rapid response paramedic, a duty officer, two crews from our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), and requested support from our colleagues at the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS), police, and fire services. “One patient was transported by road to Sunderland Royal Hospital for further treatment.”
- North East Highways reported that the road reopened at around 10pm last night (Monday), meaning it was closed for around 11 hours.
- Northumbria Police have this morning (Tuesday March 25) confirmed the A19 has fully reopened and have said they will be releasing an updated statement later this morning.
