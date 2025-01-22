Go North East set to make changes to bus services in South Tyneside and Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Go North East has revealed that it will be making changes to bus services in Sunderland and South Tyneside.

Go North East has announced that it will be making changes to bus services in South Tyneside and Sunderland in an effort to increase frequency and improve reliability.

The bus operator has confirmed that these changes will be in effect from Sunday, January 26.

In South Tyneside, timetables have been adjusted to make the services offered by Go North East more reliable for passengers.

Passengers boarding buses on York Avenue, in Jarrow, will benefit from buses up to every 15 minutes with services 9, 25, and 35. Service 36 will provide new links from the Cotswolds Estate towards Jarrow.

Customers in Fellgate will also see new transport links to Sunderland on Monday on Saturday thanks to changes to the number 35 bus and the brand new number 36.

In Sunderland, residents in Pennywell will see the number of buses in their area double.

As a result, the 61 and 62/A services will now operate up to every 30 minutes between Pennywell, Sunderland and Grangetown - as well as also improving connections to Sunderland Royal Hospital.

There will be changes to the 63 service that will benefit passengers travelling between Grangetown and the Sunderland Winter Gardens, combining with services 61, 62 and 62A to offer buses up to every seven to eight minutes on Monday to Saturday daytimes.

Alongside services 60 and X6, it will mean that there are up to 14 buses per hour between Grangetown and Sunderland city centre.

Customers travelling from Ryhope Green to Sunderland can benefit from a bus every seven to eight minutes with services 60 and 63.

Daniel Laird, Head of Commercial at Go North East, has welcomed the new and improved services to South Tyneside and Sunderland.

He said: “These changes have been made after careful analysis of journey data and passenger habits in Sunderland and South Tyneside.

“We understand that our bus services are vital for people across the region; whether they are travelling to school, work, appointments or for leisure. We have made these adjustments to services to respond to the needs of the communities we serve”.

Go North East will be hosting roadshows at the South Shields and Park Lane bus interchanges to give passengers the opportunity to pick up a copy of the new bus timetables.

Dates and times for the roadshows include:

South Shields Interchange : 8am until 12pm on Friday, January 24, and 2pm until 6pm on Saturday, January 25.

: 8am until 12pm on Friday, January 24, and 2pm until 6pm on Saturday, January 25. Park Lane Interchange: 2pm until 6pm on Friday, January 24, and 8am until 12pm on Saturday, January 25.

Go North East is also encouraging customers to view the new tables on their app and website at: https://www.gonortheast.co.uk/plan-your-journey.