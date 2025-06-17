Government ministers are set to discuss improvements to two roundabouts on the A19 in Northumberland in Parliament.

Cramlington and Killingworth MP Emma Foody has secured a debate on the need for investment in Moor Farm and Seaton Burn Roundabouts, writes the LDR service.

Plans to improve the two junctions have been in the works for some time.

The future of the projects had been in doubt after the deputy leader of Northumberland County Council revealed National Highways had deemed them “poor value for money”.

However, news that the Government will change the way it assesses key infrastructure projects – known as the Green Book test – has prompted renewed hope that the work will finally be carried out.

A 30-minute debate will be led by Ms Foody on Tuesday, where she will “put the case directly to Government”.

Speaking ahead of the debate, the Labour and Co-operative MP said: “Last week we saw welcome news from the government around a commitment to delivering infrastructure to boost growth in the country, and changes to the Green Book, that for too long has held back investment in our region.

“These are extremely positive steps which I hope can help to deliver the vital investment that we need to see to unlock growth and housing currently being held back due to capacity at Moor Farm and Seaton Burn roundabouts. I’ll be setting out the case during the debate on how tackling these issues through investment in the roundabouts could help to unlock growth in South East Northumberland, North Tyneside and Newcastle and the enormous potential in these areas”.

Ms Foody has frequently raised the issue with ministers since her election last year. It comes amid pressure on the county MP’s from the Tory-led administration to secure more investment into the county from Westminster.

A petition set up by Cramlington residents calling for the improvements on Moor Farm has been signed by more than 800 residents. It states that action is needed to solve “congestion and bottleneck which impacts anyone using the roundabout and accessing Cramlington, Northumberland, the wider North Tyneside and Newcastle areas”.