LNER services are subject to serious delay after a person was hit by a train on the East Coast Mainline

Rail operator LNER Tweeted today, Wednesday, November 6, that no services are departing Leeds, York or Kings Cross.

Work is under way to divert services.

Customers can use tickets on Virgin Trains between Edinburgh and Euston and between Kings Cross and York and Kings Cross and Peterborough with Grand Central.