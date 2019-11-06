Major delays on East Coast Mainline after person is hit by train

There are severe delays on the East Coast Mainline after a person was hit by a train.

By Kevin Clark
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 8:08 am
LNER services are subject to serious delay after a person was hit by a train on the East Coast Mainline

Rail operator LNER Tweeted today, Wednesday, November 6, that no services are departing Leeds, York or Kings Cross.

Work is under way to divert services.

Customers can use tickets on Virgin Trains between Edinburgh and Euston and between Kings Cross and York and Kings Cross and Peterborough with Grand Central.

Grand Central has also cancelled its 8.06am London to Sunderland service due to a fault.