Metro line closure: How services between South Shields and Chichester will be affected as work continues on new interchange
The Metro line between South Shields and Chichester will close for four weeks as work on the town’s new multi-million pound transport interchange nears completion.
The closure will come into force on Monday, July 8 and is set to run until Sunday, August 4 – the date the interchange is set to open its doors to customers.
Services between the two stations will be replaced by the 900 bus, while Metros will continue to operate as normal from Chichester towards Jarrow and Hebburn, and onwards to Newcastle and Sunderland.
Work on the interchange, which will bring the town’s Metro and bus links under one roof, began in April 2018.
The line is being closed for four weeks to enable signalling and telecom works, so Metro trains can serve the new station, on Fowler Street and Keppel Street, when it opens.
The existing station on King Street will be demolished.
Tobyn Hughes, managing director at Nexus, said: “The new £21million transport interchange is very close to completion and it’s going to be a really exciting development for South Shields town centre when it opens to the public in less than two months.
“This new interchange, which brings Metro and bus links under one roof, is a key part of the ongoing regeneration of South Shields town centre.
“It will deliver a bright, modern, and clean facility for public transport users. It is a step change in quality compared to what was there before.
“We have to close the line between South Shields and Chichester for four weeks so that some final signalling works can be carried so that our trains can stop at the new Metro station.
“I’m sorry for any inconvenience this will cause to our customers. The long term benefit will be a new transport interchange which we think will attract more people into the town for shopping and leisure.”
South Tyneside Council is working with Muse Developments, Nexus and construction contractor Bowmer and Kirkland, to deliver the new interchange.
The project received £9.4million from the Local Growth Deal through the North East Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP).
The Local Growth Deal is supporting major capital investments to promote innovation, economic and skills infrastructure and sustainable transport.