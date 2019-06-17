Metro services on South Tyneside will be suspended for most of next month, as work is completed on South Shields’ £21million new transport interchange.

The line between South Shields and Chichester will close from Monday, July 8, and will be out of action until the interchange opens on Sunday, August 4.

An artist's impression of how the new South Shields Interchange will look

A frequent replacement bus service, 900, will be provided. Metro services will continue to operate as usual from Chichester towards Jarrow and and Hebburn, and onwards to Newcastle and Sunderland.

Nexus, the public body which owns and manages Metro, is closing the line for signalling and telecoms works.

Managing Director Tobyn Hughes, said: “The new £21million transport interchange is very close to completion and it’s going to be a really exciting development for South Shields town centre when it opens to the public in less than two months.

“This new interchange, which brings Metro and bus links under one roof, is a key part of the ongoing regeneration of South Shields town centre.

How the interior of the new interchange will look

“It will deliver a bright, modern, and clean facility for public transport users. It is a step change in quality compared to what was there before.

“We have to close the line between South Shields and Chichester for four weeks so that some final signalling works can be carried so that our trains can stop at the new Metro station.

“I’m sorry for any inconvenience this will cause to our customers. The long term benefit will be a new transport interchange which we think will attract more people into the town for shopping and leisure.”

South Tyneside Council is working with partners Muse Developments and Nexus, and construction contractor Bowmer and Kirkland, to deliver the new South Shields interchange on Fowler Street and Keppel Street.

The current South Shields Metro station will be demolished when the interchange opens

Construction of the interchange, which forms Phase Two of the £100m South Shields 365 regeneration masterplan, began in April 2018.

The project received £9.4m from the Local Growth Deal through the North East Local Enterprise Partnership.

The Local Growth Deal is supporting major capital investments to promote innovation, economic and skills infrastructure and sustainable transport across the North East LEP area.