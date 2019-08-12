Metro services back up and running between Newcastle International Airport after power problems
Metro services to and from Newcastle International Airport have restarted after earlier power problems.
The trouble on the system had been caused by a problem with the power supply, which meant there had been no services between the Airport and the Kingston Park in both directions as the day began.
The service has said trains are now running between those stations, but with up to 15 minute delays due to an ongoing problem with the power supply.
Taxis and buses had been drafted in to help people reach their destinations.
Go North East are accepting tickets on the 42 and 42A services.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Metro has also warned passengers it is having difficulties updating its website this morning and has advised people to follow its Twitter feed via @My_Metro for more information.
A spokesperson said: “We are sorry for the inconvenience this is causing.”