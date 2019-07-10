Metro services restored in South Tyneside after signalling fault
A signalling fault causing problems for Metro users on the South Tyneside line has been resolved.
By Kevin Clark
Wednesday, 10 July, 2019, 12:36
My Metro tweeted that the service was temporarily suspended between Bede and Chichester stations in both directions at around 12pm on Wednesday, July 10.
Go North East bus services 26 and 27 were accepting tickets and passes between Jarrow and South Shields.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Metro has apologised to commuters for any inconvenience.
The service has now confirmed that the fault has been fixed and trains have started running again.