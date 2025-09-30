Metro services suspended due to overhead cable damage

Trains are currently suspended on parts of the Tyne & Wear Metro due to damaged cables discovered overnight.

A statement from operators Nexus on social media said: “Due to damage to the overhead line in the West Jesmond area no trains are running in the following locations: No trains are running between Regent Centre to South Hylton.

Some Tyne & Wear Metro services have been suspended. | LDRS

“No trains are running between Four Lane Ends to South Shields. These are in both directions.

“Ticket acceptance on local bus services has been arranged with Go North East, Stagecoach and Arriva.”

Commenting on the situation Stuart Clarke, Infrastructure Director at Nexus, said: “Metro services have been disrupted this morning, Tuesday 30 September, due to an issue with the overhead lines.

“During routine maintenance checks overnight our overhead line team identified damaged wires between Ilford Road and West Jesmond. This meant we have been unable to run trains in our busiest section of the system through the centres of Newcastle and Gateshead since 7.50am.

“Metro services are suspended between Regent Centre and South Hylton and Four Lane Ends to South Shields in both directions.

“Services are running between Airport and Regent Centre and from Four Lane Ends to St James via Wallsend.

“We’re sorry for the inconvenience and disruption this is causing customers. Our team are working to repair the damaged wires now. We expect an update later this morning and to get services back up and running in the next few hours.

“All Metro tickets, passes and Pop cards are being accepted on the local bus network.

“We ask customers to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys. They can stay up to date through our X page (formerly Twitter) @My_Metro, and via the station Help Points.”

The suspension has also impacted on other Metro services.

The statement on social media added: “Metro trains are operating in the following areas, however this is not to usual Metro frequency or timetable.

“Regent Centre to the Airport is operating to an approximate 15 minute service as is Four Lane Ends to St James.

“We will provide further updates as soon as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”