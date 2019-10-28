Metro services suspended from Monument to South Shields and Brockley Whins after overhead line collapses
Metro services have been suspended following an overhead line collapsing.
Monday, 28th October 2019, 2:12 pm
Updated
Monday, 28th October 2019, 2:28 pm
There are currently no trains running between Monument and South Shields and Monument and Brockley Whins.
Nexus has tweeted and said that this is due to an overhead line that has come down in the Hebburn area.
They added that engineers are at the scene investigating the issue.
Passengers are being advised to use the following Go North East buses on which Metro tickets will be accepted: Q1, Q2, 5, 50 26, 27, 57, 1, 1A.
We will bring you more on this as we get it.