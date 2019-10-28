Metro services have been suspended following an overhead line collapse.

There are currently no trains running between Monument and South Shields and Monument and Brockley Whins.

Nexus has tweeted and said that this is due to an overhead line that has come down in the Hebburn area.

They added that engineers are at the scene investigating the issue.

Passengers are being advised to use the following Go North East buses on which Metro tickets will be accepted: Q1, Q2, 5, 50 26, 27, 57, 1, 1A.

