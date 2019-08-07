Metro staff and police called to remove dogs from Chichester station platform
A pair of stray dogs caused delays on the Metro service on Wednesday, August 7.
Mark Herbert, 45, was at Chichester station to catch the 7.20am service when saw the animals, which he believed to be Rottweilers, by the station’s entrance.
The dogs walked up and down the platform before the train pulled in.
Mark, of Harton, added: “I think it became clear then there was no owner and people were getting a bit bothered by them.”
The dogs got on the Metro, Mark said, but a fellow passenger then ‘tempted’ them back to the platform.
A spokesman for Nexus said: “Staff assisted in the removal of two dogs that had made their way to the platform at Chichester.
“The train was delayed for a couple of minutes while staff removed the dogs from the platform area, and police were called to assist."
A Northumbria Police spokeswoman confirmed that the dogs are now safely back with their owners.