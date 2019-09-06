Motorists warned to expect A1(M) overnight closures as transport bosses plan resurfacing work
Drivers are being warned over plans to close a stretch of the A1(M) for resurfacing work.
Friday, 06 September, 2019, 06:00
Highways England will carry out the work from Thursday, September 12, to Monday, September 30, on the north and southbound routes between Birtley and the Coal House roundabout, with 10pm to 6am closures needed to keep workers safe.
Traffic will be diverted via the A184 and A194(M) and motorists at Eighton Lodge roundabout will be sent along the A167 to the A184 then onto the A1(M).