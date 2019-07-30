New £21million transport interchange in South Shields set to open for business this weekend
The new South Shields transport interchange looks set to open its doors on Sunday, August 4, following almost a month of line closures on the Metro.
The line between South Shields and Chichester closed on July 8, to enable the final stages of work on the new facility, which will replace the existing Metro station on King Street.
South Tyneside Council worked with partners Muse Developments, Nexus, and construction contractor Bowmer and Kirkland, to deliver the new South Shields interchange, which will be based on Fowler Street and Keppel Street and bring Metro and bus services under one roof.
Construction of the interchange, which forms Phase Two of the £100million South Shields 365 regeneration masterplan, began in April last year.
The project received £9.4million from the Local Growth Deal through the North East Local Enterprise Partnership.
Tobyn Hughes, Nexus Managing Director , said: “[The interchange] will deliver a bright, modern, and clean facility for public transport users. It is a step change in quality compared to what was there before.
“The long-term benefit will be a new transport interchange which we think will attract more people into the town for shopping and leisure.”
The Local Growth Deal is supporting major capital investments to promote innovation, economic and skills infrastructure and sustainable transport across the North East LEP area.
The town’s original Metro station opened in 1984. It has also been used by more than 50 million passengers over the last 35 years, including tens of thousands of Great North Run athletes, and spectators every September.