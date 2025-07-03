Newcastle Airport announces new flights to Turkey for 2026
SunExpress is ramping up its 2026 summer schedule from Newcastle Airport with additional flights to Antalya and Dalaman in Turkey.
The award-winning airline will operate up to seven weekly flights to Antalya and up to four flights a week to Dalaman from mid-May next year.
Leon McQuaid, Director of Aviation Development at Newcastle Airport, said: “It is fantastic to see SunExpress continuing to invest in Newcastle Airport with today's announcement.
“Antalya and Dalaman are among our most popular destinations and these additional flights will offer our passengers even greater choice and flexibility when booking flight-only deals or package holidays to Turkey.”
Tobias Bracht, Head of Sales for SunExpress, said: “We’re delighted to be expanding our operations from Newcastle Airport, offering even more choice for travellers from the North East.
“Antalya and Dalaman continue to be hugely popular destinations, and these additional flights will make it easier than ever for passengers to fly directly from their local airport to the Turkish Riviera.”
SunExpress is a value airline with a strong presence on the Turkish Riviera.
The brand operates a total of 237 routes to 92 destinations across 35 countries.
Flights to the two destinations are on sale now.
