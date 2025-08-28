Safety checks have been carried out at other Tyne and Wear Metro stations, after one was forced to shut due to structural concerns.

Worries about the state of concrete on the platforms at Simonside station, in South Tyneside, led to it being closed last week.

Critical repairs to reinforce the concrete and strengthen both platforms have been carried out since and Metro operator Nexus says that the station is due to reopen as planned tomorrow, Friday, August 29.

Simonside Metro Station is closed due to 'structural issues'. | Google Maps

Transport chiefs said that inspections have also been undertaken at other stations on the Metro network as a “precautionary measure”.

Nexus confirmed that all 59 other stations it manages have been inspected and that no further issues of concerns were found.

Simonside station opened in 2008, making it the second newest on the Metro network after the new South Shields Interchange which opened in 2019.

And Nexus says that its design is “different” to others across the system, many of which date back to the 1980s.

Stuart Clarke, Infrastructure Director at Nexus, said: “We remain on course to have Simonside Metro station in South Tyneside re-opened for customers as planned tomorrow, Friday 29 August.

“This station has been temporarily closed since the end of last week after we identified a structural issue with the concrete on the platforms.

“The closure is needed while we carry out inspections and repairs to strengthen both of the platforms. These repairs are taking place during night shifts this week.

“We have completed platform inspections at other Metro stations as a precautionary measure, however, the design of Simonside is different to other stations, notably because it was opened in 2008, compared to the majority of others which were opened in the 1980s.

“We’re sorry for the inconvenience caused to customers and thank them for their patience while this issue at Simonside gets rectified. Safety is our top priority at all times.

“Customers are advised to use nearby stations Bede or Tyne Dock, both approximately 10-15 min walk from Simonside. For those unable to walk this distance, assistance is available via the station Help Point.”