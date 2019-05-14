North East traffic and travel LIVE: What you need to know

Good morning, here's the latest news on the traffic and travel across the region.

Follow us throughout the day as we update you with the latest information on transport services and what is happening on the roads.

TRAFFIC - update 6.30am

There are no reports of any delays so far this morning.

METRO - update 6.30am

A train has been withdrawn from service at Regent Centre, Newcastle, due to a fault.

Due to this there is a gap in the service of up to 20 mins to trains running between Regent Centre and South Hylton, Sunderland.

Tyne and Wear Metro has urged passengers to leave extra time for their journey.

SHIELDS FERRY - update 6.30am

The ferry service is running to timetable.

NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT- update 6.30am

There are no reports of any delays.

DURHAM TEES VALLEY AIRPORT -update 6.30am

There are no reports of any delays.

RAIL -update 6.30am

There are no reports of delays.

BUSES -update 6.30am

There are no reports of delays.