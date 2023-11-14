Part of Tyne Tunnel set to close for weekend in November
The closure will impact travellers across a full weekend later this month.
The Tyne Tunnel has announced a closure to the link between North Tyneside and South Tyneside later in November.
The operations team behind the tunnel told travellers via social media on Monday, November 14 that the northbound tunnel will be closed from the evening of Monday, November 24 until the early morning of Monday, November 27.
The route will be closed for planned maintenance work to take place.
Anyone wanting to travel from one side of the Tyne to the other will still be able to make the trip without heading into Newcastle, however. The team behind the tunnel has said the southbound tunnel will be open as a bi-directional.
A single lane will be going North and a single lane will go South to ensure residents can still travel across the weekend.