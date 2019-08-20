Road closed after man suffers chest injuries in East Boldon crash
The emergency services are on the scene of a collision which has left a man with chest injuries and closed the main route through East Boldon.
By Fiona Thompson
Tuesday, 20 August, 2019, 14:44
Northumbria Police and the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) were called to the junction of A184 Front Street and Boker Lane at 1.15pm on Tuesday, August 20.
Officers are diverting traffic, with queues of motorists forming in the wake of the crash.
NEAS sent a double-crewed ambulance to the scene, with paramedics still treating the man.