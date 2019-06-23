Shields Ferry suspended due to a mechanical fault - and there's no replacement bus service
The Shields ferry is currently suspended due to a technical fault and there is currently no replacement bus service.
By Poppy Kennedy
Sunday, 23 June, 2019, 01:22
Commuters are being told to use the Metro as an alternative to the Shields ferry.
A spokesman for the ferry said: “The Shields Ferry service is currently suspended due to mechanical fault, there is currently no replacement bus service in operation.
“Passengers are advised to use Metro as alternative.”