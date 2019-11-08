Shields Ferry suspension looks set to continue into NEXT WEEK while urgent repair work carried out

The Shields Ferry is currently suspended.

Nexus, the operator of the cross-Tyne Shields Ferry service has announced that the ferry is not running between North Shields and South Shields this afternoon, Friday, November 8 due to repair work being carried out on the North Shields ferry landing following structural damage.

The damage is not said to be weather-related, but Nexus has said the repair work will continue into next week.

The ferry service will be suspended until further notice.

A replacement taxi bus service is running between the two landings via Tyne Tunnel while river crossings are suspended, and replacement buses will run from Monday, November 11.

Customer services director at Nexus, Huw Lewis, said: “I’m sorry for the disruption to our passengers.

“We’re unable to operate the Shields Ferry until these urgent structural repairs are completed so that we can operate safely.

“Engineers have assessed the issue with the North Shields landing and it will take some time to get the work done.

“We will keep passengers informed on time scales when we know more, but for now the ferry will be suspended all weekend and well into next week.

“A frequent replacement bus service will be provided during this period of disruption.”