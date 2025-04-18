Shields ferry to suspend services for 4 days at end of April and beginning of May
There will be a temporary suspension to the ferry service from Monday, April 28 to Thursday, May 1.
The brief closure is required so that the Pride of the Tyne can undergo vital renewal work on its propulsion unit.
Services are scheduled to recommence from Friday, May 2.
A spokesperson for Shields Ferry said: “Our other vessel, Spirit of the Tyne, will be in dry dock for her annual service at the same time.
“Unfortunately, both of these pieces of work cannot be postponed. This means that there will be a four-day period where neither of our ferries are available for service.
“We’re sorry for any inconvenience this is going to cause and advise customers to plan ahead and leave plenty of time for their journeys.”
Customers will be provided with a half hourly replacement bus service (the 585) during the closure, operating between the North Shields and South Shields ferry landings via the Tyne Tunnel.
