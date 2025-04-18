Shields ferry to suspend services for 4 days at end of April and beginning of May

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 18th Apr 2025, 15:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Shields Ferry service will not run for four days at the end of April while maintenance takes place on the Pride of the Tyne.

There will be a temporary suspension to the ferry service from Monday, April 28 to Thursday, May 1.

The brief closure is required so that the Pride of the Tyne can undergo vital renewal work on its propulsion unit.

Services are scheduled to recommence from Friday, May 2.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Shields Ferry service will not run for four days at the end of April to allow for essential maintenanceThe Shields Ferry service will not run for four days at the end of April to allow for essential maintenance
The Shields Ferry service will not run for four days at the end of April to allow for essential maintenance | Shields Ferry

A spokesperson for Shields Ferry said: “Our other vessel, Spirit of the Tyne, will be in dry dock for her annual service at the same time.

“Unfortunately, both of these pieces of work cannot be postponed. This means that there will be a four-day period where neither of our ferries are available for service.

“The planned closure will be taking place from Monday, April 28 to Thursday, May 1.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience this is going to cause and advise customers to plan ahead and leave plenty of time for their journeys.”

Customers will be provided with a half hourly replacement bus service (the 585) during the closure, operating between the North Shields and South Shields ferry landings via the Tyne Tunnel.

Related topics:Shields FerrySouth Shields

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice