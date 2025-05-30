Improvements to a South Shields Metro station which aim to make the area "look and feel safer" are due to be completed over the summer following delays.

Construction works on the Chichester Metro station scheme commenced in October 2022 and the project looked to transform the area immediately around the site.

The latest meeting of South Tyneside Council's Riverside community area forum received an update on the project, which officers said was "delayed significantly due to changes in the designs."

However councillors heard the “main works” were completed in summer 2024 and the final measures, which include providing planting and improving accessibility, are expected to be completed by the end of July this year.

Chris Elliott, from the council's infrastructure and transport team, speaking at the meeting, said: "Chichester Metro, the aim of this scheme was to make the area look and feel safer.

"Prior to the scheme, it was quite dark and not very appealing particularly during those winter months.

"The proposals were to improve lighting and improve the public realm outside of the station to make it more appealing and make people feel safer to use that, particularly in the evening."

Work carried out so far has included improved cycling links being created to Westoe Village via Dean Road and also to A194 via Reed Street, along with upgrades to pedestrian crossings around the station to allow for cyclist use.

Lighting has also been improved around the area to help improve safety and increased CCTV coverage is in place due to the area becoming "more open."

Mr Elliott added they have been waiting "for the most appropriate time of year" to install planting works, including the placing of shrubs.

Meanwhile other work which needs completing includes amendments to remove two single steps and replace them with ramps following concerns being raised about the steps “being difficult to see.”

Handrails are also due to be installed to aid pedestrians and cycle signage is to be added to make it clear to cyclists which route they should take, following feedback from the public.

Mr Elliott concluded: "We’re hoping that all of those works will be complete by the end of July.”

The project forms part of the 'Healthier Metros' scheme which received £2.38million from the Transforming Cities Fund to allow it to be carried out, matched with a local contribution of £650,000.

This provided a total budget of £3.03million, which was also used to fund works around Bede, Tyne Dock and Simonside Metro stations.