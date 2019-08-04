South Shields transport interchange: What the first users of the new thought of the £21million Metro and bus station development
The first passengers have streamed through the doors of the new £21million South Shields transport interchange as it opened to the public.
The striking copper-topped building, which includes a modern bus station and the relocated Metro Station, opened on Sunday, August 4, bringing to an end months of work.
From heading into the town centre for a Sunday shopping trip or taking a trip along to the final Bents Park gig of the year, members of the public took their first look around the brand new development.
Staff were also on hand to help customers find their bus – handing out leaflets to help passengers to help them get to grips with the new layout.
Its completion marks a major milestone in the £100million South Shields 365 regeneration masterplan being delivered by South Tyneside Council and partner Muse Developments.
Here’s what people using the new interchange on opening day had to say:
Alan Husband, 68, who lives in Tyne Dock, said: “I think it’s fantastic. It looks great although I can’t make head or tail of it all yet.
“I think it’s a great thing for the town. I’ve travelled about and the transport system we have here is so much better to other places.
“I use to live in Cornwall and nothing ever arrived on time.
“I think the building looks great too.”
One woman, who asked not to be named, said: “It’s quite impressive, it’s all a bit confusing but I’m sure I’ll soon get my head around it.
“I hope it will bring new businesses to Shields. I think some people think it is a waste of money because there isn’t a lot of things to come here for.
“Hopefully it will give the town a boost.
Linda Dickinson, 70, who lives in Biddick Hall, added: “I think it’s great. It’s a shame that there are a lot fewer buses going to the market place now though.
“It’s early days yet but I just hope the buses will be a bit more regular than they have been when the work has been going on.
“I think there’s a lot of reasons for people to want to come here. The gigs in Bents Park, the Great North Run and of course the beach will always be a big thing – I think this is a good thing for visitors.”
Vince Hawes, 65, of Whiteleas, said: “I don’t think people have enough of a reason to come to the town. I think the money used to build this should have been used to give the town centre a boost.
“You go to The Bridges in Sunderland or to Newcastle city centre and it’s packed every day of the week. There’s not enough here for people to make the journey.”