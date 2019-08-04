Vince Hawes shared his views on the new development

The striking copper-topped building, which includes a modern bus station and the relocated Metro Station, opened on Sunday, August 4, bringing to an end months of work.

From heading into the town centre for a Sunday shopping trip or taking a trip along to the final Bents Park gig of the year, members of the public took their first look around the brand new development.

Staff were also on hand to help customers find their bus – handing out leaflets to help passengers to help them get to grips with the new layout.

New transport interchange at South Shields.

Here’s what people using the new interchange on opening day had to say:

Alan Husband, 68, who lives in Tyne Dock, said: “I think it’s fantastic. It looks great although I can’t make head or tail of it all yet.

“I think it’s a great thing for the town. I’ve travelled about and the transport system we have here is so much better to other places.

New transport interchange at South Shields.

“I use to live in Cornwall and nothing ever arrived on time.

“I think the building looks great too.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Shields Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One woman, who asked not to be named, said: “It’s quite impressive, it’s all a bit confusing but I’m sure I’ll soon get my head around it.

“I hope it will bring new businesses to Shields. I think some people think it is a waste of money because there isn’t a lot of things to come here for.

Linda Dickinson at the new interchange

“Hopefully it will give the town a boost.

Linda Dickinson, 70, who lives in Biddick Hall, added: “I think it’s great. It’s a shame that there are a lot fewer buses going to the market place now though.

“It’s early days yet but I just hope the buses will be a bit more regular than they have been when the work has been going on.

“I think there’s a lot of reasons for people to want to come here. The gigs in Bents Park, the Great North Run and of course the beach will always be a big thing – I think this is a good thing for visitors.”

Alan Husband has nothing but praise for the new transport interchange

Vince Hawes, 65, of Whiteleas, said: “I don’t think people have enough of a reason to come to the town. I think the money used to build this should have been used to give the town centre a boost.