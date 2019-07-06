South Tyneside Metro station opens late after fault with door
A Metro station opened late after staff were unable to open the door.
Chicester station was shut for 20 minutes after its scheduled opening time on Saturday, July 6.
The service Tweeted about the situation first thing on Saturday and said: “Chichester Station is currently closed. Security staff are on their way to open the station, but will not be there until approx 5.50am.
“Metro apologise for any inconvenience.”
A Nexus spokesman confirmed the delay had been caused by staff being unable to open the station’s doors.
He apologised to any early morning commuters who had been affected by the problems.
“The opening of Chichester Metro station was held up by 20 minutes on Saturday morning after there was a fault with the roller shutter door,” he said.
“This was quickly rectified and the station was opened.
“We’re sorry if any customers were inconvenienced.”