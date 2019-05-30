Spice Girls in Sunderland: Extra Metro trains announced for Stadium of Light concert

Additional Metro trains have been announced to help Spice Girls gig-goers get to and from the Stadium of Light next week.

The girl group will perform at the Stadium of Light on Thursday, June 6 as part of their mammoth Spice World UK tour, which kicked off earlier this month.

Nexus, which owns and manages Metro, has scheduled extra trains to help members of the public as they make their way to and from the stadium.

There will be extended Metro services system-wide for an hour after the concert, with additional services also running before the concert, providing a higher frequency of trains throughout a busy evening for the region.

'A big event for our region'

Spice Girls fans can take advantage of extra Metro services to get to the gig in Sunderland.

Chris Carson, Metro Services Director, said: “Extra Metro trains will be in operation to ensure that everyone gets to and from the concert.

“It is fantastic that Sunderland is welcoming the Spice Girls to perform at Stadium of Light and we are proud that Metro is to play a part in such a big event for our region.

“I would advise concert goers to leave plenty of time for their journey as Metro trains will be busy and to purchase a day ticket, which is valid for the whole day, to avoid queuing at ticket machines after the concert.

“We will have lots of staff on hand at stations in Newcastle city centre and at stations heading towards Sunderland before the concert, and staff at stations in Sunderland after the concert who will be able to provide advice and assistance to ensure that fans get to the concert and home quickly and safely.

Ginger Spice, Sporty Spice, Baby Spice and Scary Spice will play in Sunderland on Thursday, June 6.

“The Stadium of Light is only a short walk or Metro ride from Sunderland city centre with many exciting bars and restaurants, and with Jess Glynne as the support act there’s every reason to travel early and make it a big day out in Sunderland.

“The extra and extended Metro services will help make life easier for our passengers and allow them to make the most of their experience seeing the Spice Girls.”

Which station to use

Customers should use either Stadium of Light or St Peter’s Metro stations before and after the concert as both of these stations are within a 10-minute walk of the Stadium of Light.

Concert-goers with purple, red or yellow colour-coded tickets should use Stadium of Light Metro station.

Those with platinum, blue or green colour-coded tickets should use St Peter’s Metro station.

After the concert ends the Metro stations will be busy. Queuing systems will be in place for safety reasons at Stadium of Light and St Peter’s.

Those using the Metro are being urged to listen out for station announcements and guidance as staff get customers onto trains safely and as quickly as possible.

What about the bus?

Go North East has also released a handy guide of its services to help customers get to the Stadium of Light without a hassle.

A special ticket, the Spice Girls DaySaver, has also been released just for the concert. It costs £6 and is available now.

