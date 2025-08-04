Storm Floris is sending heavy winds across the North East and Scotland, with Newcastle Airport hit hard.

Newcastle Airport is the North East’s biggest, with thousands of passengers boarding hundreds of flights each day. People from across the country come to use the airport for trips to Europe and farther afield.

However, storms can cause havoc with place schedules, and heavy winds from Storm Floris are resulting in issues across much of Europe.

Newcastle International Airport. Picture by NCJ Media.

The Met Office forecast for the remainder of the day suggests any cloud and rain will subside by midday, although high winds upwards of 50 miles per hour will continue until around 8pm on Monday evening.

A yellow weather warning remains in place across the North East while an amber weather warning is in place across parts of Scotland.

We’ve rounded up the information you need in the event of you flying out from Newcastle Airport. Below are the cancelled and delayed flights on Newcastle Airport: Full list of cancelled and delayed flights today on Monday, August 4.

For full details you can check out Newcastle Airport’s website for flightradar.

Departures

9:45am Aer Lingus to Dublin - Delayed (est 10:02am)

10:05am Ryanair to Palma De Mallorca - Delayed (est 11am)

