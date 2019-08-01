System-wide disruption on the Metro after overhead line problem between Hebburn and Pelaw
There are problems on the Metro service this morning due to an overhead line trip.
Trains were suspended between Pelaw and Hebburn following the problems earlier this morning, Thursday, August 1, with ongoing delays because of the breakdown.
The service is back up and running and but was also affected between Hebburn and Chicester because of the same problem at the start of the day.
The line between Pelaw and South Hylton was unaffected by the the problem.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Passengers have been told tickets and passes are being accepted on the Go North East services 26 and 27 between Gateshead and South Shields, Metro has confirmed.
A spokesperson said: “We are sorry for the delay and for any inconvenience this has caused.
“Metro services are now running to all scheduled destinations subject to system-wide delays at present.
“Please leave extra time for your journey.”