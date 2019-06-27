Three-vehicle crash causes rush hour hold ups at major roundabout
A lane of a busy South Tyneside route was blocked by a three-vehicle collision during rush hour.
By The Newsroom
Thursday, 27 June, 2019, 08:31
North East Live Traffic Live reported the crash on the A194 Hadrian Road in Jarrow had left one lane partially blocked eastbound on the John Reid Road roundabout.
This follows a three-vehicle collision, with police called to the scene and the vehicles since cleared and lane reopened to all traffic.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The incident happened shortly before 8am today, Thursday, June 27.