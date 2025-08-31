A man and a teenage boy were tragically killed in a crash in South Shields last night.

Emergency services were called to the scene in John Reid Road after a white Skoda Octavia car veered off the road at around 8.55pm.

A man in his 40s and a secondary school-aged boy sadly died from their injuries.

North News & Pictures Ltd

Another man, aged in his 30s, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains in a stable condition. He has also been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Northumbria Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward as the force continues to piece together exactly what happened.

John Reid Road remained closed this morning while crash investigators worked at the scene.

A police spokesperson said: “Were you travelling on John Reid Road in South Shields at about 8.55pm yesterday?

“Our thoughts are firmly with the family and loved ones of both the man and the boy who died in this tragic collision. We continue to offer them all of the support we can at this devastating time.

“Our investigation is under way and we would ask anyone with witness information to get in touch. That includes anybody who has dash cam footage of the moments leading up to the collision.

“Your information could help us piece together exactly what happened and provide answers for the loved ones of those who have sadly died.

“Anyone with information or footage should get in touch by sending us a direct message on social media, or by using live chat and report forms on our website.

“Those unable to make contact in these ways can call 101. Please quote reference number: NP-20250830-1121.”