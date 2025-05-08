Tyne and Wear Metro passengers set to be impacted by level crossing works
Nexus, the public body that manages the Tyne and Wear Metro, has announced that a busy section of the line is set to close for four days to allow for level crossing renewal works.
From Thursday, May 29, to Sunday, June 1, a planned closure will take place between Regent Centre and the Airport - with the affected route set to reopen on Monday, June 2.
Level crossings at Callerton Parkway and Bank Foot will undergo modernisation work, which includes the road surfacing on the crossings and the installation of new track ballast.
Alongside the level crossing renewal, other work as such bridge repairs, signalling cable renewal, graffiti removal, and re-painting the yellow safety lines on station platforms will take place.
Nexus has revealed that the work forms part of its Asset Renewal Programme, which involves the modernisation of key items of Metro infrastructure including tracks and overhead lines.
Replacement bus services will operate during the closure period and will provide a frequent service through to Newcastle International Airport.
Customers are advised to plan their journeys ahead and allow extra time when travelling through the affected area.
Paul Welford, Major Projects Director at Nexus, said: “This is vital renewal work on two of our Metro level crossings on the green line.
“We’re also packing in a host of other key modernisation schemes to make the most of the four-day closure as well.
“In order to carry out this project safely, buses will replace trains between South Gosforth and Airport, from May 29 to June 1.
“We’re sorry for the inconvenience this may cause. Customers should plan ahead and allow extra time to travel during the closure.
“There is no good time to close such large sections of line, but we need a four-day window to get it done safely, ensuring a vital section of the Metro system is renewed.
“A frequent replacement bus service will run in the affected area so that customers can still travel around.
“While the buses won’t be quite as quick as Metro services, they will get everyone where they need to be during the closure.”
