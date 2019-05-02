Tyne Tunnels toll increase: Date confirmed for price rise

Motorists using the Tyne Tunnels will pay an increased toll for their journeys later this month.

It has been confirmed that the drivers' toll will go up from midnight on May 12. The tolls will increase by 10p for cars and 20p for heavy goods vehicles.

Pre-paid customers will continue to receive a 10% discount per journey.

The North East Joint Transport Committee, which owns the Tunnels, has confirmed the new tolls will be £1.80 for cars and £3.60 for heavy goods vehicles.

Read more: Fare increases get go ahead for Tyne Tunnel users

A spokesman for the tunnel's operator TT2 said: "The proposed toll increase for cars, vans and small buses would be the first for almost three years.

“The tolls are set by the local authorities via the North East Joint Transport Committee and are considered by them for managing and maintaining both road tunnels.

“It has implemented a modest increase due to inflation since the last increase in early 2016.

“TT2 Limited does not receive the toll money paid by customers, but is paid via a direct mechanism with the local authorities under the project agreement.”

Transport bosses agreed to raise tolls at a meeting in January. The move was recommended by the North East Joint Transport Committee.

Motorbikes and service buses will continue to use the tunnels toll-free, and pre-pay customers will still get a 10% discount on each journey.

Related content: Next steps for Tyne Tunnel toll booth plans approved

Last year, an automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) system was introduced for motorists - a move aimed at encouraging drivers to pay for their journeys ahead of travel and reduce waiting times at the barriers.

Tyne Tunnels also recently released an app, enabling customers to top up their pre-pay accounts.

In future, operators hope to remove existing toll booths in order to ease congestion, smooth traffic flows and reduce air pollution.