Tragedy as 14-year-old boy dies in River Tyne
and live on Freeview channel 276
A boy has sadly died after getting into difficulty in the River Tyne at Northumberland.
Shortly after 3.30pm yesterday (Saturday), police received a report of concern for the welfare of two teenage boys who were in the river near the bridge at Ovingham.
Emergency services were immediately deployed to the area and one of the boys, aged 13, was rescued from the water.
He was taken to hospital where he currently remains in a critical condition.
A number of organisations conducted a thorough search of the area in a bid to locate the second boy.
Sadly, the 14-year-old’s body was later found in the water and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The parents of both boys are being supported by specially-trained officers at this extremely difficult time.
Chief Superintendent Helena Barron, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is an absolutely tragic incident, and our thoughts are with the families of both boys at this difficult time as we continue to support them.
“A number of agencies were involved in the incident and their support was hugely appreciated.
“It is with great sadness that we could not provide a more positive update.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.