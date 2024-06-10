Tragedy as man dies after car falls from South Shields cliffs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

His vehicle tragically fell from the cliffs in South Shields last week.

A man has tragically died after his vehicle fell from the cliffs in South Tyneside.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a man died when the vehicle he was in fell from the cliffs around 11:45pm on Thursday 6 June.

Police had received a report of concern for the safety of a man after a vehicle left the A183 Coast Road at Marsden in South Shields.

For reasons yet to be established, the vehicle continued over the grassed area adjacent to the road and fell from the cliffs.

The driver was found to have sustained serious injuries and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the full circumstances of the man's death has been launched and officers are now asking anybody with information that may assist their enquiries to get in touch.

Sergeant Stephen Scorer, of Northumbria Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “This is a tragic incident in which a man has sadly lost his life.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

“We’re doing everything we can to try to understand what happened in the moments leading up to the vehicle leaving the road.

“If anyone has any information which they think will help in our enquiries, please do not hesitate to contact us.”