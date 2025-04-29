Tragedy as woman in her 30s dies after skydiving accident in County Durham
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Emergency services were called to Shotton Colliery, near Peterlee in County Durham , on Sunday morning.
The woman, who was in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Durham Police said her death is not being treated as suspicious.
"A file will now be prepared for the coroner," a spokesman for the force added.
A North East Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called to an incident at Shotton Colliery in County Durham on Sunday 27 April at 10.17.
"We dispatched one ambulance crew and one specialist paramedic to the incident."
In April 2024 , Sam Cornwell died when his parachute failed to open during a jump at the South West Industrial Estate.
The 46-year-old had been working as a videographer for Sky-High Skydiving Peterlee at the time.
In September 2016 , 49-year-old Pamela Gower, from Hebburn, died during a charity skydive at Peterlee Parachute Centre, according to the BBC.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.