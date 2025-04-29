Tragedy as woman in her 30s dies after skydiving accident in County Durham

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 29th Apr 2025, 14:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A woman has been killed in a skydiving accident in County Durham, police said.

Emergency services were called to Shotton Colliery, near Peterlee in County Durham , on Sunday morning.

The woman, who was in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A woman has been killed in a skydiving accident in County DurhamA woman has been killed in a skydiving accident in County Durham
A woman has been killed in a skydiving accident in County Durham | Google

Visit the Sunderland Echo’s newsletter page and sign up for our range of free emails

Durham Police said her death is not being treated as suspicious.

"A file will now be prepared for the coroner," a spokesman for the force added.

Visit NewcastleWorld’s newsletter page and sign up for our great range of free emails

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A North East Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called to an incident at Shotton Colliery in County Durham on Sunday 27 April at 10.17.

"We dispatched one ambulance crew and one specialist paramedic to the incident."

Visit the Shields Gazette’s newsletter page and sign up for our free emails

It was the third fatal skydiving incident linked to the Peterlee area since 2016.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In April 2024 , Sam Cornwell died when his parachute failed to open during a jump at the South West Industrial Estate.

The 46-year-old had been working as a videographer for Sky-High Skydiving Peterlee at the time.

In September 2016 , 49-year-old Pamela Gower, from Hebburn, died during a charity skydive at Peterlee Parachute Centre, according to the BBC.

Related topics:North East Ambulance ServiceEmergency servicesCounty Durham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice