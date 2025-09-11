LDRS

Transport bosses have slammed the “completely unacceptable” vandalism which has led to the prolonged closure of a major car park next to a Metro station.

The multi-storey car park at Northumberland Park Metro station, in North Tyneside, has been closed since July 28 due to a safety hazard. Tyne and Wear Metro operator Nexus has confirmed that the site will remain shut for now, with no date set for when it will reopen.

It comes after vandals smashed safety glass panels which enclose the Shiremoor car park’s staircase, leaving the stairwell exposed. Nexus said that the anti-social behaviour was “spoiling a vital public facility”, with more than 400 spaces at the commuter park and ride site left out of action.

Stuart Clarke, infrastructure director at Nexus, said: “The multi-storey car park at Northumberland Park Metro station remains temporarily closed to the public as a safety precaution due to vandalism.

LDRS

“The issue has been caused by youths getting access to the car park and damaging the glass panels which enclose the staircase. This behaviour is completely unacceptable and is spoiling a vital public facility for our customers.

“The condition of the damaged panels is such that the stairwells are currently unsafe. This is why the facility remains closed for now. We have engaged engineers to come up with a robust solution that will enable the car park to safely re-open as soon as possible.

“All incidents of the criminal damage have been reported to Northumbria Police. Anyone who gets caught vandalising Metro property faces prosecution through the courts, a substantial fine and even a ban from travelling on the system.”

No arrests have yet been made in connection with the vandalism, which occurred at 2pm on Monday, July 28.

Northumbria Police said that anyone with information about the incident should contact them via direct message on social media, live chat and report forms on the force’s website, or by calling 101, quoting the crime reference 086678V/25.