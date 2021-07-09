A19 weekend closure as Downhill junction work approaches critical stage

Engineers on the £51.6million Highways England investment at Downhill Lane will install the bridge beams for two new crossings over the dual carriageway – one for drivers and the other for walkers, cyclists and horse riders.

This work is an integral part of the scheme that will create extra capacity on the junction between the A19 and the A1290 as development of the new International Advanced Manufacturing Park (IAMP) continues on land between Sunderland and South Tyneside..

Located next to the Nissan plant, IAMP is a joint venture between Sunderland City Council and South Tyneside Council to offer a place for advanced manufacturing and is deigned to attract national and international investment. It could create as many as 7,000 jobs.

An aerial view of the Downhill Junction work. Pic: Highways England

The Downhill Lane project, which began last autumn, complements the recently completed £130million major improvement work at the A19 Testo’s junction, and is set to be complete by 2022.

Helen Apps project manager at Highways England said: “The new overbridges will allow drivers, pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders to cross and travel safely over the A19, providing better connections in the area.

“While this important work takes place, we appreciate it may cause some disruption to drivers. I’d like to thank everyone’s continued patience while we carry out these improvements which will have long term future benefits.”

A series of weekend closures will take place over the coming months to install the new crossing, as well as carrying out other improvements.

The first takes place this weekend and drivers are being urged to seek alternative routes or allow extra journey time to follow the diversions in place.

The northbound carriageway of the A19 will be fully closed from the Hylton junction with the A1231 Wessington Way to Downhill Lane from 8pm tonight, Friday, July 9, and 6am on Monday, July 12, while the southbound carriageway will be closed between the Testo’s and the Hylton junction during the same time.

For more information about the scheme follow @HighwaysNEAST on Twitter and visit https://highwaysengland.co.uk/our-work/yorkshire-and-north-east/a19-downhill-lane-junction-improvement/